Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldmiddle east

'Only language for talking with ⁠US is defence': Iranian ambassador to UN

Whereas on the other hand, US President Donald Trump said that its 'too late' for dialogue with Iran
Last Updated : 03 March 2026, 14:55 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 March 2026, 14:55 IST
World newsUSIranUNUnited NationsTehranMiddle Eastpeace talks

Follow us on :

Follow Us