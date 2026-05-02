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OPEC+ agrees in principle on small oil output quota hike without UAE, sources say

The increase is similar to last month's hike of 206,000 bpd minus ⁠the share ‌of the United Arab Emirates, which in a surprise announcement this week said it would leave the group from May ‌1.
Last Updated : 02 May 2026, 12:17 IST
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Published 02 May 2026, 12:17 IST
World newsUSOilOPEC+UAE

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