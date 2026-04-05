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OPEC+ agrees in principle on theoretical oil output hike amid Iran war paralysis: Report

Inside the Gulf, damage to infrastructure from missile and drone attacks has also been severe. ⁠
Last Updated : 05 April 2026, 12:48 IST
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Published 05 April 2026, 12:48 IST
World newsIranCrude OilOPEC+Oil prices

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