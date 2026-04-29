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OPEC+ likely to agree another oil output hike without UAE, sources say

The decision would signal that OPEC+ is pressing on with a business as usual approach, one ‌of the sources said.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 19:12 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 19:12 IST
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