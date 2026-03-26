<p>As the US–Israel led war on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iran</a> approaches one month, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Wednesday that the Strait of Hormuz was “closed only to enemies.” He added that Tehran has allowed passage for friendly nations, including China, Russia, India, Iraq, and Pakistan.</p><p>“We permitted passage through the Strait of #Hormuz for friendly nations including China, Russia, India, Iraq, and Pakistan,” Araghchi said, according to a post shared by the Consulate General of Iran in Mumbai.</p>.<p>Around 20 per cent of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) flows through the narrow two-mile-wide shipping lanes of the Strait of Hormuz, making it one of the most critical chokepoints in global energy supply.</p><p>"The Strait of Hormuz, from our perspective, is not completely closed -- it is closed only to enemies," Araghchi said in an interview with Iran state TV, adding: "There is no reason to allow the ships of our enemies and their allies to pass."</p><p>He said Iran’s armed forces had already "provided safe passage" to vessels from friendly nations.</p><p>Earlier, Tehran had warned it would not allow “even a single litre of oil" destined for the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">US</a>, Israel, or their allies to pass through the route.</p><p>Araghchi’s remarks came after Secretary-General of the UN, Antonio Guterres urged reopening the route amid global energy supply disruptions.</p>.<p>In a post on X, Guterres wrote, “The prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz is choking the movement of oil, gas, & fertilizer at a critical moment in the global planting season. Across the region & beyond, civilians are enduring serious harm & living under profound insecurity. The UN is working to minimise the consequences of the war. And the best way to minimise those consequences is clear: End the war – immediately.”</p>