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'Open for India': Iran Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says Strait of Hormuz accessible to 5 'friendly nations'

Abbas Araghchi’s remarks came after Antonio Guterres urged reopening the route amid global energy supply disruptions.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 04:47 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 04:47 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranIndiaDonald TrumpMiddle EastStrait of Hormuz

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