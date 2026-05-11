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'Our demand is legitimate & generous': Iran defends its peace proposal to US after Trump calls it 'totally unacceptable'

The remarks came a day after US President Donald Trump rejected Iran’s response to Washington’s peace proposal aimed at ending the more than two-month conflict.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 10:44 IST
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Screengrab of the post made by President Donald Trump on Truth Social.

Screengrab of the post made by President Donald Trump on Truth Social.

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Published 11 May 2026, 10:44 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranDonald TrumpMiddle Eastpeace deal

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