'Our demand is legitimate & generous': Iran defends its peace proposal to US after Trump calls it 'totally unacceptable'

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iran</a> on Monday defended its proposal to end the ongoing conflict with the United States and reopen the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/strait-of-hormuz">Strait of Hormuz</a>, calling it a “legitimate” and “generous” offer aimed at restoring regional stability.</p>.<p>Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said Tehran’s demands included ending the war, lifting US sanctions and unfreezing Iranian assets blocked due to American pressure.</p>.<p>“Our demand is legitimate: demanding an end to the war, lifting the (US) blockade and piracy, and releasing Iranian assets that have been unjustly frozen in banks due to US pressure,” Baghaei said.</p>.<p>“Safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz and establishing security in the region and Lebanon were other demands of Iran, which are considered a generous and responsible offer for regional security,” he added.</p>.Iran sends new proposal to US over stalled peace talks.<p>The remarks came a day after US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> rejected Iran’s response to Washington’s peace proposal aimed at ending the more than two-month conflict.</p>.<p>“I have just read the response from Iran’s so-called ‘Representatives.’ I don’t like it - TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday without giving further details.</p>.<p>According to Iranian state media, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tehran">Tehran</a> had formally delivered its response to the United States through mediator <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pakistan">Pakistan</a>. The proposal reportedly focused on ending hostilities across the region, restoring safe shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and easing sanctions on Iran.</p>.<p>Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency reported that the current phase of negotiations was focused solely on “the cessation of hostilities in the region”, while contentious issues such as Tehran’s nuclear programme would be discussed later.</p>.<p>The diplomatic exchanges come amid continued tensions in the Gulf region. The United Arab Emirates said on Sunday that its air defences intercepted two drones launched from Iran, while Kuwait said it detected and neutralised several hostile drones in its airspace. Iran has denied involvement in recent attacks on the UAE.</p> <p><em><strong>(With Reuters Inputs)</strong></em></p>