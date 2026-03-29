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'Our men are waiting for American soldiers': Iran parliament speaker warns US against ground invasion

Iran's parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said, "The enemy publicly sends messages of negotiation and dialogue while secretly planning a ground attack."
Last Updated : 29 March 2026, 16:55 IST
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Published 29 March 2026, 16:55 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranIsrael

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