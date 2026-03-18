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India's over 1.67 million tonnes of oil, LNG, LPG stuck in Strait of Hormuz

There were 28 Indian-flagged vessels in the Strait of Hormuz when the war in the Middle East broke out following US-Israel attacks on Iran.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 15:51 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 15:51 IST
World newsLPGMiddle EastStrait of Hormuz

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