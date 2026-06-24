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Over 20,000 Palestinian children killed by Israel since October 2023: UN commission

The commission examined violations and crimes against Palestinian children, including serious physical and psychological harm by the Israeli security forces.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 15:56 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 15:56 IST
World newsIsraelPalestineUnited NationsGazaMiddle East

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