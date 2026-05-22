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Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir leaves for Tehran amidst efforts to end US-Iran war

Field Marshal Munir will meet with important Iranian dignitaries and discuss Iran-US talks, peace in the region and other important issues during his visit to Iran
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 14:54 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 14:54 IST
World newsPakistanIranWest Asiaasim munir

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