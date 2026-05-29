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Pakistan foreign minister Isahq Dar set to discuss Iran with Maro Rubio in Washington

US President Donald Trump, however, is yet to approve the agreement.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 13:30 IST
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Published 29 May 2026, 13:30 IST
World newsUSPakistanIranWest Asia

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