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Pakistan hopeful of facilitating US-Iran talks amid escalating West Asia conflict

"Pakistan is very happy that both Iran and the US have expressed their confidence in Pakistan to facilitate their talks,' Dar said.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 01:04 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 01:04 IST
PakistanIranWest AsiaMiddle East

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