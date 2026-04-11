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Pakistan-mediated Iran-US talks begin in Islamabad

If there is a positive development, the talks could also be held directly, they said.
Last Updated : 11 April 2026, 15:33 IST
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Published 11 April 2026, 15:33 IST
World newsUSPakistanIranCeasefire

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