Pakistan says Iran-US talks expected to resume next week

<p>Islamabad: <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/pakistan">Pakistan </a>has said talks between the US and Iran are expected to resume next week.</p>.<p>In a statement issued late on Wednesday, Pakistan's foreign office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said “parties are on the table” and that the process was going on.</p>.<p>The US and Iran last week signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at restoring peace in<a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/west-asia"> West Asia</a>.</p>.<p>Earlier this week, they engaged in technical-level talks in Switzerland's Burgenstock, in the presence of mediators Pakistan, which has signed the memorandum as a “guarantor”, and Qatar, following which they agreed on a roadmap towards a final peace deal in 60 days.</p>.US President Donald Trump insists Iran has agreed to nuclear inspections.<p>“Talks are continuing. I believe that the talks will resume next week, probably on Tuesday... Basically, this is a temporary gap, and it is not as such a break,” Andrabi was quoted as saying in the statement.</p>.<p>“Our delegation was there in Burgenstock for the 22nd June talks. I understand that our delegation will also be there when the talks resume next week,” he added.</p>.<p>He also said the expected resumption of talks between the US and Iran next week was a "positive development".</p>.<p>However, the US and Iran have not yet said anything on the possible resumption of talks. </p>