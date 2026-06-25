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Pakistan says Iran-US talks expected to resume next week

In a statement issued late on Wednesday, Pakistan's foreign office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said 'parties are on the table' and that the process was going on.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 10:03 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 10:03 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranWest AsiaMiddle East

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