Pakistan sends Iran’s response on US peace proposal for Iran war

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pakistan">Pakistan</a> has received Iran’s response to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">United State</a>s' proposal on the Iran war and the response has been sent to the US, a Pakistani government official involved in the talks said on Sunday.</p>.<p>The source did not provide further detail about the proposal.</p>.Iran sends fresh response to US to 'end war' through Pakistan.<p>This comes after Iranian state media reported on Sunday that Iran had sent its response to a US proposal to begin peace talks to end the war</p>