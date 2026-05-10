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Pakistan sends Iran’s response on US peace proposal for Iran war

This ‌comes ‌after Iranian state ‌media ‌reported that Iran had sent its ⁠response ⁠to a US proposal to begin peace talks to end the ​war
Last Updated : 10 May 2026, 17:07 IST
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Published 10 May 2026, 17:07 IST
World newsUnited StatesPakistanIranwarMiddle East

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