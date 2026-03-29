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Pakistan to host foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Turkey to discuss West Asia conflict

The leaders are scheduled to hold talks on the developments in West Asia, while also meeting Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the FO added.
Last Updated : 29 March 2026, 11:39 IST
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Published 29 March 2026, 11:39 IST
World newsPakistanIranTurkeyEgyptWest AsiaSaudia Arabia

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