<p>Pakistan will host foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Turkey on Sunday to discuss the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=West%20Asia">West Asia</a> conflict and efforts to negotiate a deal, the Foreign Office said.</p><p>Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan arrived in Islamabad on Saturday at the invitation of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Pakistan%20">Pakistan</a> Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, the FO said. </p><p>Their Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud arrived on Sunday. </p>.Iran, US-Israel War Live Updates | Two more India-bound tankers pass Strait of Hormuz: Shipping ministry.<p>The leaders are scheduled to hold talks on the developments in West Asia, while also meeting Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the FO added.</p><p>In a press release, the FO said the foreign ministers will “in-depth discussions on a range of issues, including efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region”.</p><p>Further, in a post on X, the FO said Dar talked to the Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on a phone call and “discussed the evolving regional situation and ongoing developments”.</p><p>Dar highlighted the need for de-escalation, stressing that dialogue and diplomacy remain the only viable path for lasting peace.</p><p>The Pakistani foreign minister also said that Iran agreed to allow 20 more Pakistani flagged ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz. </p>.Pakistan PM Sharif condemns continued Israeli attacks on Iran during phone call with Pezeshkian.<p>Iran controls the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping route through which the world's 20 per cent of energy is transported. Since the conflict, very few ships are allowed by Iran to cross it.</p><p>“I am pleased to share a great news that the Government of Iran has agreed to allow 20 more ships under the Pakistani flag to pass through the Strait of Hormuz; two ships will cross the Strait daily,” he said.</p><p>“This is a welcome and constructive gesture by Iran and deserves appreciation. It is a harbinger of peace and will help usher stability in the region,” he added.</p><p>In a social media post, Dar tagged US Vice President J D Vance, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff and Araghchi and concluded it by saying that “dialogue, diplomacy, and such confidence-building measures are the only way forward”.</p><p>Pakistan on Thursday said that it was “actively and constructively engaged” with all stakeholders in the region and beyond to peacefully end the Iran war. </p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>