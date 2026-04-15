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Pakistani delegation, led by Army chief Munir, reaches Iran for peace talks

A day earlier, US President Donald Trump said that a second round of talks with Iran could be held in Islamabad "over the next two days".
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 17:19 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 17:19 IST
World newsPakistanIran

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