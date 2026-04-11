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Pakistani force including fighter jets land at Saudi Arabia's air base

It ‌said ‌the deployment aimed to strengthen joint ⁠defence ⁠cooperation and support regional and international security and ​stability.
Last Updated : 11 April 2026, 10:26 IST
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Published 11 April 2026, 10:26 IST
World newsPakistanSaudi ArabiaWest AsiaMiddle East

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