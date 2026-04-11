Pakistani force including fighter jets land at Saudi Arabia's air base

<p>Riyadh: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/pakistan/pakistan-condemns-iranian-attacks-on-saudi-energy-facilities-calls-it-dangerous-escalation-3959458">Saudi Arabia</a>'s defence ministry said on Saturday that a Pakistani military force, including fighter jets, had arrived at the King Abdulaziz Air Base under a defence pact between the two countries.</p>.Oil prices spike amid crippled Saudi production & continued Hormuz blockade.<p>In its statement, the ministry said the deployment aimed to strengthen joint defence cooperation and support regional and international security and stability.</p>