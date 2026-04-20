<p>Islamabad: Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar on Monday spoke with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and emphasised the importance of continued engagement and dialogue, amid uncertainty over the second round of talks between the US and Iran.</p>.<p>Dar, who is also the Foreign Minister, spoke with Araghchi over the telephone, the Foreign Office said in a post on X.</p>.<p>"FM emphasised the importance of continued dialogue and engagement at the earliest to resolve all pending issues, in order to promote regional peace and stability,” it said, adding that both agreed to remain closely engaged.</p>.BJP calls Cong's remarks on Pakistan 'hypocrisy', cites past record.<p>The Iranian media said they discussed regional developments and ceasefire-related issues, exchanging views on ongoing coordination.</p>.<p>The development comes amid uncertainty over the second round of talks between the US and Iran. A two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran is set to expire on Wednesday.</p>.<p>On Monday, Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said that his country has yet to decide whether to attend the next round of talks with the US.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong called Dar and praised Pakistan’s “constructive role” in facilitating dialogue as well as its continued commitment to diplomatic efforts.</p>.<p>“She commended Pakistan’s continued commitment to promoting diplomatic engagement in this regard,” the FO said in a statement.</p>.<p>Dar briefed Wong on the ‘Islamabad Talks’ held on April 11–12 and reiterated Pakistan’s resolve to continue encouraging dialogue and constructive engagement.</p>.<p>“The two leaders expressed concern over the broader implications for the global economy, particularly for developing countries, and emphasised the importance of peaceful conflict resolution,” the statement read. </p>