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Pakistan's Deputy PM Ishaq Dar speaks with Iran's Araghchi, pushes for dialogue

Dar, who is also the Foreign Minister, spoke with Araghchi over the telephone.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 16:24 IST
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Published 20 April 2026, 16:24 IST
World newsPakistanIran

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