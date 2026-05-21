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Pakistan's Interior Minister meets Iranian FM Araghchi, discusses US-Iran talks

Naqvi arrived in Tehran on Wednesday on his second trip in less than a week to bridge the gap between the US and Iran.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 12:06 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 12:06 IST
World newsUSPakistanIranMiddle East

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