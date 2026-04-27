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Palestinians use Gaza rubble to restore streets as US rebuilding plan stalls

The territory faces one of the largest post-war clearance challenges in memory with an estimated 61 million tons of rubble.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 12:39 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 12:39 IST
USPalestineDonald TrumpGazaMiddle East

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