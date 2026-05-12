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Peace deal hopes fade after Trump rejects 'garbage' Iran proposal

'I would call it the weakest right now, after reading that piece of garbage they sent us. I didn't even finish reading it,' Trump told reporters.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 05:12 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 05:12 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranDonald Trump

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