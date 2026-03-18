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Phantom flight: Iran war creates 9,100-km round trips to nowhere

Emirates confirmed some flights returned to their origin airports or to hubs near the departure points.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 15:48 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 15:48 IST
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