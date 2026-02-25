<p>Jerusalem: Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> was on Wednesday conferred with the 'Speaker of the Knesset Medal' in recognition of his exceptional contribution to strengthening strategic relations between India and Israel.</p><p>The Indian Prime Minister is the first leader to receive this medal, which is the highest honour of the Knesset - the Israeli Parliament.</p> .PM Modi, Netanyahu discuss wide range of issues aimed at boosting bilateral ties.<p>Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana conferred the award on the prime minister after his address at the Israeli Parliament.</p><p>The medal was conferred in recognition of the prime minister's exceptional contribution – through his personal leadership – to strengthen strategic relations between India and Israel.</p><p>PM Modi is a rare world leader who has received top awards from both Israel and Palestine.</p> .<p>In 2018, PM Modi was conferred the Grand Collar of the State of Palestine, which is the highest Palestinian honour for foreign leaders.</p><p>It is PM Modi's second visit to Israel in nine years. The India-Israel relationship was elevated to the level of strategic partnership during his first visit to that country in July 2017.</p>