Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldmiddle east

PM Modi speaks to Saudi Crown Prince and Bahrain King, condemns attacks by Iran

PM Modi said that the earliest restoration of regional peace and stability is of utmost importance and thanked them for looking after the well-being of the Indian community.
Last Updated : 02 March 2026, 14:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 March 2026, 14:21 IST
India NewsSaudi ArabiaIranMiddle EastBahrain

Follow us on :

Follow Us