'Positive stride' taking place towards peace deal between Tehran and Washington: Iran's envoy to Pakistan
He said in a social media statement that Pakistan’s interior minister, Mohsin Naqvi, after returning from Tehran, “congratulated me on the achievements of the negotiations with the officials of my country”.
A few minutes ago, the Honorable Pakistani Minister of Interior, my dear brother H.E. Mohsin Naqvi, congratulated me on the achievements of the negotiations with the officials of my country after returning from Tehran. With conservative optimism, we can hope that, if the other…