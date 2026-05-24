Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldmiddle east

'Positive stride' taking place towards peace deal between Tehran and Washington: Iran's envoy to Pakistan

He said in a social media statement that Pakistan’s interior minister, Mohsin Naqvi, after returning from Tehran, “congratulated me on the achievements of the negotiations with the officials of my country”.
Last Updated : 24 May 2026, 05:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 May 2026, 05:03 IST
World newsUnited StatesPakistanIranWest AsiaMiddle East

Follow us on :

Follow Us