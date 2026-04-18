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Price hikes, outlook cuts - What airlines are doing as fuel costs surge amid West Asia conflict

AIR INDIA: The Indian carrier said it would revise its fuel surcharge from a ⁠flat domestic surcharge to a distance-based grid.
Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 02:09 IST
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Published 18 April 2026, 02:09 IST
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