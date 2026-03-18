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Projectile hits near Iran's Bushehr nuclear plant, no damage or injuries reported

Iran's Atomic Energy ‌Organisation confirmed the strike earlier ‌in the day, with the ‌country's Tasnim news agency saying the ‌projectile hit the vicinity of the nuclear power plant
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 06:45 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 06:45 IST
World newsIranNuclear plantWest AsiaMiddle East

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