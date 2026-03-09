Putin promises 'unwavering support' to Iran's new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei

<p>Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday congratulated <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/the-power-behind-the-robes-meet-irans-new-supreme-leader-mojtaba-khamenei-3924946">Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei</a>, the newly elected Supreme Leader of Iran, and has promised Moscow's unwavering support and solidarity with Tehran.</p><p>Mojtaba is the son of Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. He was appointed as his successor by the 88-member Assembly of Experts, a body responsible for selecting the new supreme leader, Iranian state TV announced early Monday.</p>.<p>"At a time when Iran is confronting armed aggression, your tenure in this high position will undoubtedly require great courage and dedication. I am confident that you will honourably continue your father's work and unite the Iranian people in the face of severe trials," Putin said in a message per the Kremlin.</p>.'We shall not falter': Iran's Foreign Minister Araghchi pledges absolute support to new Supreme Leader.<p>"On my part, I would like to reaffirm our unwavering support for Tehran and solidarity with our Iranian friends. Russia has been and will remain a reliable partner of the Islamic Republic,” Putin said.</p><p>Iran has been under attack since February 28 when the US and Israel launched a joint operation after days of build-up. The conflict has spilled onto Iran's neighbouring countries as it launched retaliatory strikes on Israel and American military bases in gulf nations such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Bahrain among others. </p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>