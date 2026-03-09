Menu
Putin promises 'unwavering support' to Iran's new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei

Mojtaba was appointed by the 88-member Assembly of Experts, a body responsible for selecting the new supreme leader.
Last Updated : 09 March 2026, 14:33 IST
Published 09 March 2026, 14:33 IST
