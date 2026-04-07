<p>With US President Donald Trump's Tuesday deadline hours away, a defiant Iran said that "restraint is over" and it will now target US and its partners' infrastructure in the region. </p><p>The Iranian Revolutionary Guards threatened to disrupt regional oil and gas supplies for years while also warning to respond beyond the region if the US "crosses red lines."</p><p>The statement came even as Iranian media reported several strikes had at Kharg Island, the hub for 90% of Iran's oil exports.</p><p>A railway bridge was also targeted in central Iran's Kashan, killing two people, the <em>IRNA</em> reported. </p><p>Iran has rejected a US proposal brokered by Pakistan for an immediate ceasefire and the lifting of its effective blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, followed by talks on a broader peace settlement within 15 to 20 days, according to <em>Reuters </em>news agency.</p>.'Looking very hard to find the leaker': Trump threatens jail for reporter who revealed Iran airman rescue.<p>The Iranian response consisted of 10 clauses, including an end to conflicts in the region, a protocol for safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, lifting of sanctions, and reconstruction, official <em>IRNA</em> news agency reported. </p><p>On Monday, Trump said "the entire country can be taken out in one night, and that night might be tomorrow night." He vowed to destroy Iranian power plants and infrastructure if Tehran refused to agree before the deadline. Without a deal, Trump said "every bridge in Iran will be decimated" by midnight EDT (0400 GMT) on Wednesday and "every power plant in Iran will be out of business, burning, exploding, and never to be used again."</p>