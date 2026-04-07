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'Restraint over': Hours away from Trump's deadline, Iran warns of targeting US, its allies' infra

The Iranian Revolutionary Guards ‌threatened ‌to ‌disrupt ⁠regional ⁠oil and ​gas ​supplies ​for ​years while also warning to respond beyond the region if the US 'crosses red lines.'
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 11:51 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 11:51 IST
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