<p>The escalating West Asia conflict reached India's backyard on Wednesday when an Iranian frigate IRIS Dena was sunk in the Indian Ocean near the Sri Lankan coast after being hit by a torpedo fired from a US submarine, a top official said on Wednesday, without disclosing the number of casualties from the strike.</p><p>"An American submarine sunk an Iranian warship that thought it was safe in international waters. Instead, it was sunk by a torpedo," US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said, noting the strike as evidence of USA's global reach in its war on Iran.</p><p>While Hegseth didn't disclose the ship's identity, Sri Lankan authorities said the Sri Lankan Navy rescued 32 people from the distressed ship IRIS Dena. More than 100 men on-board are still missing.</p><p>A Moudge-class frigate, IRIS Dena was returning home after participating in the Indian Navy's International Fleet Review and Milan 2026 exercise last month at Visakhapatnam.</p><p>Hegseth described the attack "quiet death" and observed that it was the first US sinking of an enemy ship by torpedo since World War II. The Pentagon also released a video of the torpedo strike on the Iranian ship.</p><p>New Delhi hasn't given any official reaction to the US strike in India's backyard.</p><p>In Colombo, Navy spokesperson Commander Buddhika Sampath said several bodies were also found near the location of the distress signal, though the exact number was not immediately available.</p><p>"At this point, it is difficult to give any numbers, but bodies have been found. As they were found closer to the point of distress, it is accepted that they were from the same ship."</p><p>"When our teams reached the scene, we observed a large oil slick, indicating that the ship had sunk," Sampath added.</p><p>Although the incident occurred outside Sri Lankan territorial waters, it fell within the island nation's search and rescue zone, Sampath said, adding that the vessel was Iranian and the rescued crew members were wearing Iranian naval uniforms.</p><p>There is no clarity on the number of persons killed in the attack. Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath told Parliament that the Sri Lanka Navy and Coast Guard received an emergency message at 5.08 am regarding a sinking ship named IRIS Dena, located about 40 nautical miles off the southern port district of Galle.</p><p>"Thirty of them were rescued while around 180 were said to be on board," he said.</p><p>Former Indian Navy Chief Admiral Arun Prakash condemned the strike. "Sinking of an Iranian warship off the southern tip of Sri Lanka, with heavy loss of life is a senseless and inflammatory act. Initiating another dimension of violence in this open-ended conflict will spread alarm across the high seas and disrupt global seaborne commerce. Condemnable!" Admiral Prakash wrote in a social media post.</p>