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Russia helping Iran identify strike targets, German minister says

Wadephul also said he had spoken ⁠to ‌US Secretary of State Marcio Rubio to outline ‌Germany's position.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 12:25 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 12:25 IST
World newsRussiaGermanyIranG7

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