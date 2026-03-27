<p>German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul on Friday accused <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Russia">Russia</a> of helping Iran identify potential strike targets, saying President Vladimir Putin was hoping to use the Iran war as a distraction from his attack on Ukraine.</p><p>Speaking to reporters at a G7 meeting in France, Wadephul also said he had spoken to US Secretary of State <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Marco%20Rubio">Marcio Rubio</a> to outline Germany's position, that it was willing to help play a role in the Strait of Hormuz after hostilities end.</p>.Russia sought to blackmail US using intelligence to Iran, says Ukraine's Zelenskiy.<p>"Putin cynically hopes that the escalation in the Middle East will divert our attention from his crimes in Ukraine," Wadephul said. "This calculation must not succeed. We see very clearly how closely the two conflicts are intertwined. Russia is evidently supporting Iran with information about potential targets."</p>