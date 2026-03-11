Russia in constant touch with Iranian leaders to ensure 'peace & stability'

<p>Moscow: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/russia/putin-says-the-energy-crisis-has-arrived-russia-ready-to-work-with-europe-3925784">Russia </a>is constantly in touch with the Iranian leadership and willing to contribute to efforts to stabilise the region, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.</p><p>"Here I can only say that we are in constant contact with the Iranian side and with the Iranian leadership," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.</p>.Putin calls for swift de-escalation in West Asia in call with Iranian President Pezeshkian.<p>"As President (Vladimir) Putin has said, Russia is always ready to do what it can to restore peace and stability in the region."</p><p>Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov have spoken with their Iranian counterparts in recent days, while Putin also held a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday.</p>