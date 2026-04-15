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Sanctioned tanker turns back to Strait of Hormuz, day after Gulf exit

The Chinese-owned tanker was among at least eight ships crossing the waterway on Tuesday, the first day of the US blockade.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 04:27 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 04:27 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranWest AsiaMiddle EastStrait of Hormuz

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