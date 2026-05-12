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Saudi Arabia launched covert attacks on unspecified targets in Iran: Report

The Saudi attacks, not previously reported, mark the first time that the kingdom is known to have directly carried out military action on Iranian soil.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 19:02 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 19:02 IST
World newsSaudi ArabiaIranMiddle East

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