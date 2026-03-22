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Saudi Arabia orders Iranian military attache, four embassy staff to leave

Saudi Arabia has ​come under attack ⁠by hundreds of Iranian missiles and drones since the start of U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, the vast majority of ⁠which ‌have been intercepted, authorities said.
Last Updated : 22 March 2026, 01:09 IST
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Published 22 March 2026, 01:09 IST
World newsSaudi ArabiaIranMiddle East

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