<p>Amind the ongoing tensions in the West Asia due to strikes by US, Israel and Iran in the region, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/saudi-arabia">Saudi Arabia</a>'s state oil giant Aramco has shut down its Ras Tanura refinery. </p>.<p>Quoting a source, Reuters reported that it has been as a precautionary measure after it was hit by a drone. The source also added that the situation was under control.</p>.<p>Whereas videos of smoke plummeting from the refinery has gone viral on socila media. </p>