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Saudi Prince is said to push Trump to continue Iran war in recent calls

The crown prince has argued that Iran poses a long-term threat to the Persian Gulf that can only be eliminated by getting rid of the government.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 15:34 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 15:34 IST
Saudi ArabiaIranGulf CountriesWest AsiawarPersianMiddle Easttrump

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