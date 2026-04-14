<p>A teenager opened fire at a school and wounded at least 16 people, including students and teachers, before killing himself in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/turkey">Turkey's</a> southeastern province of Sanliurfa, governor Hasan Sildak told reporters on Tuesday.</p>.Pakistan to host foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Turkey to discuss West Asia conflict .<p>The former student, 19, used a rifle during the attack, after which those wounded were rushed to the hospital in the Siverek district, Sildak said. Twelve of the wounded were still in the hospital.</p><p>The assailant killed himself when police tried to capture him at the scene, Sildak added.</p>