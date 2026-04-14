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Turkey school shooting | Gunman wounds 16, dies by suicide

The ⁠former ‌student, 19, used a rifle ‌during the ⁠attack, after which those wounded were ‌rushed to ‌the hospital in ‌the Siverek ‌district.
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 08:53 IST
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Published 14 April 2026, 08:53 IST
World newsShootingTurkeyschoolWest Asia

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