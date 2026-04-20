<p>As the two-week truce in the Iran–Israel–US war nears its end, a second round of talks between the parties remains in limbo.</p><p>Iran on Monday said it is yet to decide whether to attend the new round of peace negotiations with the US. </p><p>"We have no plans for the next round of negotiation, and no decision has been made in this regard," Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said.</p><p>Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Monday said "honouring commitments is the basis of meaningful dialogue...while unconstructive & contradictory signals from American officials carry a bitter message."</p><p><em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/iran-us-peace-deal-pakistan-tehran-washington-islamabad-strait-of-hormuz-donald-trump-mojtaba-khamenei-west-asia-middle-east-oil-prices-mohammad-bagher-ghalibaf-cargo-negotiations-3973985">Track latest updates on the Iran, Israel-US war here.</a></em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/iran-us-peace-deal-pakistan-tehran-washington-islamabad-strait-of-hormuz-donald-trump-mojtaba-khamenei-west-asia-middle-east-oil-prices-mohammad-bagher-ghalibaf-cargo-negotiations-3973985"> </a></p><p>"Deep historical mistrust in Iran toward US gov conduct remains, while unconstructive & contradictory signals from American officials carry a bitter message; they seek Iran's surrender. Iranians do not submit to force," his post on X read. </p>.India in touch with Iran for safe passage of ships after Strait of Hormuz firing incident: MEA.<p>Meanwhile, <em>Reuters</em> reported that Vice President J D Vance has not yet departed for Pakistan even though it was earlier reported by the <em>New York Post</em> that Vance, White House envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner were on their way to the talks.</p><p>President Donald Trump has said he would send a US delegation to Pakistan for additional talks before a ceasefire is set to expire in the coming days. Iran is considering attending the peace talks, a senior Iranian official told <em>Reuters</em> on Monday, but no decision had been made.</p><p>It was unclear if other members of a US delegation were en route or already in Islamabad for talks.</p><p>The two-week ceasefire between Iran and the U.S. is set to expire on Wednesday, with U.S. representatives set to reach Islamabad for Iran negotiations on Monday while Tehran has yet to announce whether it will send a delegation to Pakistan.</p><p>Iranian state TV quoted an unnamed informed source as saying there were no plans for a second round of negotiations due to the US' "excessive and irrational" demands as well as its changing stances.</p><p>The adversaries are at loggerheads over the Strait of Hormuz, where Iran tightened control over maritime transit as the US continues to blockade Iranian ports and on Sunday took custody of a vessel trying to get past the American blockade.</p><p>Both Iran and the US have accused each other of violating the ceasefire. Pezeshkian said the US blockade showed that Washington was moving toward "repeating previous patterns and betraying diplomacy", according to state TV. </p><p><em>(With Reuters inputs)</em></p>