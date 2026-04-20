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Second round of talks hang in balance as Iran yet to confirm presence, US officials prepare to leave for Pakistan

Iran on Monday said it is yet to decide whether to attend the new round of peace negotiations with the US.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 17:25 IST
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Published 20 April 2026, 17:25 IST
World newsUSIranDonald Trump

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