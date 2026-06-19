Senior Israeli official confirms Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire as casualties pile up

<p>A senior <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/israel">Israeli</a> official told <em>Reuters</em> on Friday that Israel and Hezbollah were in a ceasefire, as long as <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hezbollah">Hezbollah</a> does not attack Israel.</p><p>"Then we are in war time," said the official.</p>.Israel steps up Lebanon attacks with strikes that kill 15.<p>The official also said that Israel would keep its forces in southern Lebanon where it has occupied an area along Israel's northern border.</p><p>A senior US official previously told <em>Reuters</em> that Israel and Hezbollah had agreed to a ceasefire set to begin at 4 pm local time on Friday.</p>