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Senior Israeli official confirms Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire as casualties pile up

The ‌official also said that Israel ‌would keep ⁠its forces in southern Lebanon where ‌it has ‌occupied an area ‌along ‌Israel's northern border.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 14:13 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 14:13 IST
World newsIsraelWest AsiaLebanonHezbollah

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