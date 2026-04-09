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Shipping traffic through Hormuz at virtual standstill despite ceasefire, data shows

This compares with an average of 140 vessels sailing daily through the strait before ​February 28, according ​to market estimates.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 11:50 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 11:50 IST
World newsUSIranStrait of Hormuz

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