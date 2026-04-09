<p>London: One oil products tanker and five separate dry bulk carriers have sailed through the<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/oil"> Strait of Hormuz</a> in the past 24 hours despite Iran and the United States reaching a two-week ceasefire deal, according to analysis of data from ship trackers.</p><p>Traffic through the critical strait has remained at a virtual standstill, with little movement since the US-Israeli war on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iran </a>began on February 28 and sailings averaging a few vessels daily, according to data from Kpler, Lloyd’s List Intelligence and Signal Ocean.</p>.Russia, China veto UN resolution on reopening Strait of Hormuz.<p>This compares with an average of 140 vessels sailing daily through the strait before February 28, according to market estimates.</p>