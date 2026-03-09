Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldmiddle east

'Small price to pay': Donald Trump responds as crude oil surges over $100 per barrel

'Short term oil prices, which will drop rapidly when the destruction of the Iran nuclear threat is over, is a very small price to pay for U.S.A., and World, Safety and Peace,' Trump wrote.
Last Updated : 09 March 2026, 03:18 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 March 2026, 03:18 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranDonald Trump

Follow us on :

Follow Us