<p>For the first time in nearly four years, oil prices have surged above $100 a barrel, creating worries that the spiralling Middle East war could create prolonged supply disruptions. </p><p>As per an <em>AFP</em> report, both crude oil benchmarks, the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) and Brent, jumped by over 15 per cent as markets opened Sunday evening, touching levels not seen since the early months of Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.</p><p>US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a>, however, called it a "very small price to pay" while dismissing the spike. </p><p>"Short term oil prices, which will drop rapidly when the destruction of the Iran nuclear threat is over, is a very small price to pay for U.S.A., and World, Safety and Peace," Trump wrote on Truth Social platform. </p><p>"ONLY FOOLS WOULD THINK DIFFERENTLY!President DJT," he added. </p>.Iran names Khamenei's son, Mojtaba, as new supreme leader.<p>Oil prices surged about 20 per cent in early trade on Monday, hitting their highest since July 2022, as the expanding US-Israeli war with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iran </a>fuelled fears of tighter supply and prolonged disruptions to shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.</p><p>Iran on Monday named <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/iran-names-khameneis-son-mojtaba-as-new-supreme-leader-3924619">Mojtaba Khamenei to succeed his father</a> Ali Khamenei as Supreme Leader, signalling that hardliners remain firmly in charge in Tehran a week into its conflict with the United States and Israel.</p><p>Israel's military said it hit Iranian commanders in the Lebanese capital early on Sunday, expanding the scope of its campaign to the heart of Beirut after days of strikes that have left nearly 400 people dead.</p><p>Israel's military has threatened to kill any replacement for Khamenei, while US President Donald Trump said the war might only end once Iran's military and rulers had been wiped out.</p><p><em>(With agencies inputs)</em></p>