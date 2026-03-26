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'Spain committed to international law': Iran says it's open to requests, including Hormuz transit

The Iranian embassy in Spain said on Thursday that Iran would be receptive to any request from ⁠Madrid related to the Strait of Hormuz because Spain respects international law.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 18:50 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 18:50 IST
spainIranMiddle EastStrait of Hormuz

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