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Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez says Israel wants to inflict on Lebanon 'same destruction' as in Gaza

Sanchez appeared before the lower ‌house to explain ⁠his government's stance against the US-Israeli ‌war ‌on Iran.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 09:47 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 09:47 IST
World newsIsraelBenjamin NetanyahuLebanonGazaPedro Sanchez

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