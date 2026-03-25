<p>Madrid: Israeli Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/benjamin-netanyahu">Benjamin Netanyahu</a> "seeks to inflict the same level of damage and destruction" on Lebanon as Israeli forces had wrought on the Gaza Strip, Spanish Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pedro-sanchez">Pedro Sanchez</a> told lawmakers on Wednesday.</p>.Trump approved Iran operation after Netanyahu argued for joint killing of Ali Khamenei: Report .<p>Sanchez, who appeared before the lower house to explain his government's stance against the US-Israeli war on Iran, added that Iran's new Supreme Leader was more hardline than his predecessor.</p><p>"Mojtaba Khamenei is an equally dictatorial and even more bloodthirsty tyrant than his father," Sanchez said.</p>