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'Stop bombing and attack for two weeks': US President Donald Trump announces ceasefire in Iran

Trump said he spoke with leaders in Pakistan, which mediated the ceasefire proposal between the US and Iran, seeking a 14-day pause.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 02:42 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 02:42 IST
World newsUSIranIsraelDonald TrumpCeasefire

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