<p>US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=donald%20trump">Donald Trump</a> on Tuesday agreed to a ceasefire, suspending the aggression on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=iran">Iran </a>for two weeks. </p><p>Trump said he spoke with leaders in Pakistan, which mediated the ceasefire proposal between the US and Iran, seeking a 14-day pause in military aggression. </p><p>"Based on conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, of Pakistan, and wherein they requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran, and subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks," Trump wrote on social media.</p>.Energy facilities and shipping hit during US-Israeli war on Iran.<p>"This will be a double sided CEASEFIRE," Trump said.</p>.<p>Further, Trump said he had received a 10-point counter-proposal to the 15-point peace deal from Iran, which he called a workable basis on which to negotiate."</p><p>The US president said that almost all the points have been agreed between Washington and Tehran, adding that the two-week period will allow for the deal to be finalised. </p><p>Trump also reinterred that the goals of 'Operation Epic Fury' have been achieved. </p><p>Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who helped mediate the ceasefire, also confirmed that the delegations from both the parties would meet in Islamabad on Friday. </p><p>Sharif said the agreement also includes a cessation of Israel’s campaign in Lebanon.</p>.'Whole civilisation will die': Donald Trump threatens Iran again but says 'something wonderful' can happen.<p>In a social media pots, the Pakistani prime minister said that the US and Iran, “along with their allies,” had agreed to an immediate cease-fire. </p><p>He said the cease-fire applies everywhere, “including Lebanon and elsewhere.” There was no immediate Israeli confirmation of a cease-fire.</p><p>In a separate post White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt called the ceasefire a "victory for the United States that President Trump and our incredible military made happen."</p><p>She said that the details of the 38-day campaign of the US military would be provided by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Wednesday. </p><p>"The success of our military created maximum leverage, allowing President Trump and the team to engage in tough negotiations that have now created an opening for a diplomatic solution and long-term peace. Additionally, President Trump got the Strait of Hormuz reopened," she said. </p><p>The war began on February 28 when the US, in collaboration with Israel killed former Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several other leaders. Tehran responded with its own strikes on Israel and Gulf states with US bases. </p><p>Attacks from the US and Israel on Iran and Lebanon have killed thousands and displaced several others. </p><p>The war has shaken global markets and raised oil prices</p><p>Earlier, Trump had warned that "a whole civilization will die tonight" if Iran did not make a deal.</p>