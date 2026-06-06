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Strait of Hormuz blockade benefits US energy companies: Russia's Rosneft chief

"The closure of ‌the Strait of Hormuz is an attempt to reshape global energy market regulations to benefit the United States," he said.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 08:53 IST
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Published 06 June 2026, 08:53 IST
World newsUSRussiaIranIsraelVladimir PutinOilStrait of Hormuz

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