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Strait of Hormuz blockade: France and Britain to chair meeting again on re-opening crucial waterway amid war

Several diplomats said the mission might never materialise if the situation in the Strait of Hormuz returned to ​normal.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 10:52 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 10:52 IST
World newsFranceBritainStrait of Hormuz

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