<p>As the blockade of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/strait-of-hormuz">Strait of Hormuz</a> continues, the leaders of France and Britain have scheduled to chair a meeting on Friday with around 40 countries to push efforts toward reopening the vital waterway.</p><p>The meeting is also intended to signal to the United States that some of its closest allies are ready to help restore freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz once conditions permit, reported <em>Reuters.</em> </p><p>For now, the initiative under discussion does not include United States and Iran, however, European diplomats noted that any viable mission would eventually require coordination with both. Washington will be briefed on the outcome of the talks, added the report.</p><p>Reportedly, according to a note sent to participating nations, the meeting aims to assure diplomatic support for unrestricted navigation through the strait and emphasize the importance of respecting international law.</p><p>Discussions will also focus on the economic challenges in shipping industry, as well as the safety of more than 20,000 stranded seafarers and trapped commercial vessels.</p><p>In addition, the meeting will outline plans for deploying, when conditions allow, a strictly defensive multinational military mission to safeguard freedom of navigation.</p><p>The chair’s statement would be revealed at the end of the meeting on what such a mission might involve, although it is unlikely to specify which countries would contribute.</p>.Trump claims Iran agreed to hand over ‘nuclear dust’, says he may go to Islamabad if deal is signed .<p>Three European diplomats indicated that an operational centre could be announced, possibly in Oman. However, there are differing views on whether any future mission would require a new legal framework through a UN Security Council resolution, said <em>Reuters</em>. </p><p>The report further added that, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni are set to attend the meeting in Paris, while officials from Europe, Asia, and the Middle East will participate via video conference. China has also been invited, though its participation remains uncertain.</p><p>Diplomats noted that the mission may ultimately not materialize if the situation in the Strait of Hormuz returns to normal, <em>Reuters</em> reported.</p><p>The Strait of Hormuz, a critical global shipping route, has been largely closed since the West Asia conflict began. On Monday, Washington reportedly imposed a blockade on ships entering or leaving Iranian ports to increase pressure on Iran to reopen the strait.</p><p>US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> has urged other countries to help enforce the blockade and has criticized NATO allies for not doing so. However, Britain, France, and others argue that joining the blockade would effectively mean entering the conflict. They have instead expressed willingness to help secure the strait once a lasting ceasefire is achieved or the conflict ends.</p>