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Strait of Hormuz management will enter new phase: Iran's supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei

In a message aired on state television, Mojtaba Khamenei said Iran is preparing to move into a fresh strategic phase concerning the Strait of Hormuz.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 04:25 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 04:25 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranLebanonMiddle EastStrait of HormuzMojtaba Khamenei

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