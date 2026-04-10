<p>Iran’s new Supreme Leader<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mojtaba-khamenei"> Mojtaba Khamenei</a> on Thursday signalled a shift in Tehran’s approach to the Strait of Hormuz, saying its management is set to enter a new phase.</p><p>In a message aired on state television, “The management of the Strait of Hormuz will certainly enter a new phase,” Khamenei said, without offering further details, suggesting a more structured policy ahead. </p><p>The Strait of Hormuz, a vital global shipping route through which nearly one-fifth of the world’s oil supply flows has already witnessed significant disruptions amid the escalating Middle East conflict.</p><p>"We did not seek war and we do not want it," he added in the message, as quoted by <em>AFP</em>.</p>.Donald Trump threatens Iran with 'bigger and better' action if it fails to comply with deal.<p>"But we will not renounce our legitimate rights under any circumstances, and in this respect, we consider the entire resistance front as a whole," he said, in an apparent reference to Lebanon, where Israel is engaged in conflict with Iran-backed Hezbollah. </p><p>Earlier this week, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">United States</a> and Iran agreed to two-week ceasefire, raising the possibility of peace talks.</p><p>Khamenei also urged citizens to remain active in public life, despite the ceasefire. He said people must "not imagine that taking to the streets is no longer necessary."</p><p>"Your voices in public squares are undoubtedly influential in the outcome of the negotiations," he added, according to the state TV broadcast, said <em>AFP</em> report.</p>