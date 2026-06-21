Strait of Hormuz remains closed: Report

<p>Dubai: Iran's Fars news agency cited a military source as saying on Sunday that the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/strait-of-hormuz">Strait of Hormuz</a> remains closed and the Revolutionary Guards Navy has not issued permission for any vessels to transit until further notice.</p>.US disputes Iranian claims about closing Strait of Hormuz as negotiators head to Switzerland.<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/us">United States</a> and Iran had agreed to a 60-day ceasefire for peace deal negotiations, but Tehran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on Saturday declared the Strait of Hormuz shut in response to Israeli strikes in Lebanon, though the US military said commercial vessels were still operating. </p>