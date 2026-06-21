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Homeworldmiddle east

Strait of Hormuz remains closed: Report

The United States ‌and Iran had ⁠agreed to a 60-day ceasefire for ‌peace ‌deal negotiations, but ‌Tehran's Islamic ‌Revolutionary Guard Corps on Saturday declared the Strait ⁠of ⁠Hormuz shut.
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 09:36 IST
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Published 21 June 2026, 09:36 IST
World newsUSIranStrait of Hormuz

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